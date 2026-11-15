Being a backup quarterback is one of the hardest roles in sports.

Many signal callers spend years on the depth chart, waiting for their chance to see the field, often at the expense of a teammate’s injury.

Penn State quarterback Alex Manske has taken his fair share of snaps over the last two seasons with Iowa State and the Nittany Lions, but on Saturday night, he finally had his milestone moment in the blue and white’s 42-14 win over Minnesota.

“Small sample size, but obviously that small sample size is a positive,” Matt Campbell said. “And for that kid, what he’s been through this year, to be honest with you, to throw his first touchdown pass and to be able to out there and execute the way he did, that was awesome.”

Manske underwent open-heart surgery in March after doctors diagnosed the redshirt freshman with a dilated aortic root and dilated ascending aorta, making a potential rupture increasingly likely.

The young quarterback doubted if he would ever play football again. On Saturday night, he threw the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career, helping Penn State secure its third consecutive win.

Campbell put Manske in the game late in the fourth quarter, when the Nittany Lions led by 21 points.

The head coach has been reluctant to give his second-string quarterback an abundance of playing time this season, but such can be expected with a five-year veteran signal caller at the helm in Rocco Becht.

“I thought Alex did a great job. You know, we were toying with probably putting him in a hair earlier, but you know, but the flow of the game was still a little bit goofy, I felt like at the end,” Campbell said.

When the season began, offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser mentioned that fans could expect to see a good amount of Manske in action when fall rolled around.

Yet, Penn State hasn’t debuted any of the packages involving Manske that Mouser hinted at, and his only appearances have been late-game relief for Becht.

This lack of usage raised eyebrows, especially since Mouser once called Manske “one of the most talented guys on the offense.”

Whatever the reason behind the personnel decision, it was refreshing to see a glimpse of what the future might look like at the quarterback position for Penn State.

“He puts in the work, and like I said, he asks good questions during the week,” Becht said. “And when his time was called, and his number was called, he was able to go out there and make a play. So honestly, super proud of that guy. First career touchdown pass for that dude, and a lot more for him coming in the future.”

It may feel premature, but Penn State must soon begin thinking about the 2027 season and the identity of the program moving forward.

With the transfer portal opening shortly after the turn of the new year, Campbell will weigh his options on players to target, with the vacancy at signal caller undoubtedly being the biggest question mark.

As the Nittany Lions prepare to enter one of the most critical portions of the year roster-wise, the head coach has made it clear what he wants the program to look like next season and beyond.

“The identity of how we want to play football here is really important, and again, those are things, from our end, in terms of the style we want to play, the resiliency we want to have, the character that we want to embody on the football field,” he said. “I think all those things matter, and you know, again, we’ve worked really hard to try to lay those foundations, and we’re going to continue to work really hard to lay those foundations. I think that’s more important than even a win or a loss.”

Whether Manske is the quarterback who fits that mold is yet to be seen, but with games against Rutgers and Maryland coming up for Penn State, the team might gain clarity as his snap count likely increases.

For now, Manske will continue to learn from Becht as he works to develop into a starting quarterback.

Whether it’s studying film together or picking up tidbits of information Becht passes along at practice, it’s iron sharpening iron for Penn State’s signal-caller duo.

Becht’s collegiate career is winding down, and he will close it out as one of the most experienced, winningest active quarterbacks.

Despite having at least one more game to go after the Nittany Lions take on Rutgers, Senior Day next week will mark a turning point for both Becht and Penn State.

“It’s definitely going to be an emotional day for all of us,” Becht said.