Penn State men’s hockey (2-9-1, 0-5-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 2 Michigan (10-1-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) 8-3 at Yost Ice Arena on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions put out another embarrassing outing against the Wolverines, going down by as much as 6-0 late in the second period. Penn State managed to pull three goals back, but the damage was done well before the final whistle.

Penn State has not won in regulation since October 23 and remains winless in Big Ten play with a weekend away trip to No. 1 Wisconsin on tap.

How It Happened

Kale Dach won the opening faceoff for Penn State. Casey Aman received a two-minute penalty for roughing just over four minutes into the contest, and the Wolverines took advantage on the power play.

Michigan forward Jayden Perron drew first blood from behind the net to make it 1-0 early on.

The physical matchup continued on through the first period until Michigan netted its second goal of the game behind a J.P. Hurlbert shot from in front of the net. The Wolverines led 2-0 at the end of the opening frame.

Shea Busch’s two-minute penalty for tripping resulted in another Michigan power play, and Perron sent home his second goal of the day to send the Wolverines up 3-0.

Bad came to worse for the Nittany Lions when Perron completed his hat trick with just under six minutes gone in the second period. The bleeding continued with a Michael Hage goal from in front of the net to make it 5-0 Michigan.

The Wolverines scored off Drew Schock’s stick to put themselves up by six late in the second period, but Busch pulled one back for the Nittany Lions with 20 seconds left in the frame. He was assisted by Dach and Reese Laubach.

It didn’t seem to matter, though. Michigan converted on the power play once again, this time off the stick of forward Malcolm Spence with almost seven minutes gone in the third period to make it a 7-1 game.

Justin Poirier netted another consolation goal, but Hurlbert matched it less than three minutes later from behind the net.

Mac Gadowsky scored with 15 seconds left in the game to put the Nittany Lions out of their misery.

Takeaways

Michigan outscored Penn State 14-6 across the two-game series.

The Wolverines almost outshot the Nittany Lions by double. Michigan fired off 48 shots to Penn State’s 26.

Penn State has not won in regulation since October 23 against Canisius.

What’s Next?

Penn State will stay on the road to face Wisconsin at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 20, at the Kohl Center. A broadcast designation is not yet set for the first contest of the two-game set.