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Lady Lions Reschedule Arizona State Game To November 16
By Oscar OrellanaChristian Gresko,4 days ago
Penn State women’s basketball has rescheduled its November 15 visit to Arizona State to 4 p.m. on November 16 due to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)’s ground stop on Friday, Penn State Athletics announced Saturday night. The matchup was originally set for 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The ground stop caused major delays for college athletics as a whole through the weekend. Minnesota football did not arrive in State College until around noon on Saturday, just seven hours before a 7 p.m. kickoff at Beaver Stadium.
The ground stop ended just before 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, but pushed back flights across the nation.
The Lady Lions are 0-3 to start the Tanisha Wright era. They are coming off a close 77-71 loss to Dayton away from home. Penn State has two games on tap against Bowling Green and Saint Joseph’s when it comes back from Tempe, Arizona.