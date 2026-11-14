Penn State football safety Jeremiah Cooper and left tackle Malachi Goodman were upgraded to game-time decisions against Minnesota, per the Big Ten availability report. Defensive end Caleb Bacon and cornerback Jahmir Joseph are out after being listed as questionable.

Goodman missed the entire second half against Washington, but redshirt sophomore Garrett Sexton played 30 snaps in his stead in Seattle. Goodman was listed as probable on Friday’s availability report.

Wide receiver Koby Howard, defensive end Max Granville, linebacker Alex Tatsch, cornerback Tyler Armstead, and defensive tackle Alijah Carnell are all listed as out.



