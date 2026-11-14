Penn State football named quarterback Rocco Becht, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, linebacker Kooper Ebel, cornerback Audavion Collins, and wide receiver Chase Sowell captains for its game against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium, the team announced Saturday afternoon.

Becht, Donkoh, and Ebel will serve in the role for the tenth consecutive game, and Collins will receive the honor for the third week in a row. Sowell is making his debut with the captaincy, though his teammates and coaches have praised his leadership all season long.

In last week’s game against Washington, Becht went 16-for-27, throwing for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s 28-25 win over the Huskies. He struggled in the second half, throwing for just 47 yards in the final 30 minutes. His connection with Sowell was automatic, as his wideout tallied 125 receiving yards and a touchdown. Sowell has emerged as a reliable deep ball target for the Penn State signal caller.

Donkoh has been a key presence on the offensive line, a unit that is beginning to find more success in the ground game. Effective run blocking helped pave the way for Carson Hansen’s 119-yard performance in Seattle.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ebel recorded eight total tackles last week, including four solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Collins continued to dominate in the secondary, deflecting a pass and adding three solo tackles.