No. 7 Penn State women’s hockey (10-3-0, 8-1-0 AHA) extended its win streak against Mercyhurst (9-5-1, 5-2-0 AHA) on Friday evening.

Penn State was fueled by seven different Nittany Lions — Kylie Amelkovich, Grace Outwater, Mikah Keller, Megan Hosman, Alanna Devlin, Sofia Ismael, and Abby Stonehouse — who each scored one goal on the evening.

Maddy Campbell recorded 28 saves for Penn State, only allowing two goals.

How It Happened

Kylie Amelkovich won the opening draw for Penn State. A turnover from the Nittany Lions set up a shot from Zoe Cramer that found Campbell’s glove.

Penn State’s first shot of the contest came at 1:26, by Stonehouse, but it went wide.

Mercyhurst opened the scoring with an even-strength goal from Maja Alenius with 16:05 remaining in the first period.

With 7:32 remaining in the second period, Alenius found the back of the net to give the Lakers an early 2-0 lead, marking her second goal of the evening.

The first penalty of the contest came at 14:03 and was against the Nittany Lions’ Hosman for holding, a two-minute minor.

After a shot by Outwater, Berlin Lolacher was sent to the box for the Lakers on a two-minute minor for cross-checking, making it even strength.

Once the Nittany Lions took the one-person advantage, Amelkovich scored to cut the Nittany Lion deficit to one with 2:55 remaining in the first period.

As the first period wound down, three shots from the Nittany Lions went wide, ending the period with the Lakers up 2-1.

The second period opened with an opening faceoff win by Ameklovich and a quick shot from Alenius.

After consecutive shots by Mercyhurst, a deflected shot from Sophie Erlam sent Amelkovich the other way. After her shot was blocked by Sofia Ljung, Outwater got a stick on it and netted the equalizer for the Nittany Lions.

Five minutes after Outwater’s goal, Keller found the back of the net for an even-strength goal, giving the Nittany Lions a 3-2 lead.

After a media timeout, a face-off won by Metzler led to a two-minute minor on Lolacher for boarding, giving Penn State its second power-play opportunity of the evening, but the Nittany Lions couldn’t convert.

After back-to-back penalties on both teams, a successful penalty kill from the Nittany Lions set up Hosman for a power-play goal to double the lead, 4-2, with 49 seconds remaining in the second frame.

Just 35 seconds after Hosman found the back of the net, Allana Devlin found the back of the net on the power play, giving Penn State a 5-2 lead.

The final period started with a faceoff win by Metzler and two missed shots from the Lakers.

After a stagnant opening eight minutes, a penalty on Julia Perjus set the Nittany Lions up for their fourth power-play of the game; 12 seconds in, Sofia Ismael found the back of the net to extend the Nittany Lion lead to four, 6-2.

In the final four and a half minutes of regulation, Stonehouse found the back of the net for her first goal of the night to give Penn State a 7-2 lead.

As time expired in regulation, Mercyhurst hoped to capitalize on a last-minute penalty, but a shot by Perjus went wide.

Takeaways

At the end of the first period, Penn State outshot Mercyhurst 23-10, all while maintaining just one penalty.

After being down 2-1 after the first period, the Nittany Lions bounced back and scored four straight goals in the second period to take a 5-2 lead, with goals from Grace Outwater, Mikah Keller, and Megan Hosman.

Penn State converted on all four of its power plays, while its penalty kill kept Mercyhurst from converting on any of its four.

What’s Next?

The Nittany Lions will rematch Mercyhurst on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Erie, Pennsylvania. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey for folks to watch at home.