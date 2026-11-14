Penn State football defensive backs Jahmir Joseph and Jeremiah Cooper remain questionable for the Minnesota game, per the conference’s Friday availability report.

Linebacker Caleb Bacon is also listed as questionable. Joseph, Cooper, and Bacon were all listed as questionable on Thursday’s edition of the report.

Wide receiver Koby Howard, defensive end Max Granville, linebacker Alex Tatsch, cornerback Tyler Armstead, and defensive tackle Alijah Carnell are all listed as out.

Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman is still listed as probable ahead of Saturday’s game.

While Penn State and Minnesota are still slated to play at 7 p.m. on Saturday, the entire game is questionable at this point.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop in the United States just before 4 p.m. on Friday, halting the Golden Gophers’ travel plans.

“The University of Minnesota football was on its charter flight about to depart for Penn State when the FAA nationwide ground stoppage went into affect,” Minnesota Senior Associate Athletic Director Paul Rovnak told Onward State.

“As a result, the Gophers were unable to travel to Penn State on Friday for Saturday’s game. Minnesota has been in communication with the Big Ten and Penn State and will provide relevant updates as necessary.”