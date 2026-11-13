A Penn State student has been charged with felony aggravated assault after allegedly fracturing another man’s skull during an altercation on October 17 at the 300 block of West College Ave.

Joshua P. Musser was charged Wednesday with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and multiple counts of disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to the Penn State directory, Musser is a fourth-year undergraduate student.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to West College Ave. on Wednesday, where they found a male lying down on the sidewalk. The man was unconscious and had blood coming from his ear.

The alleged victim was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center before being flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, for further care. He was put in the intensive care unit with a fractured skull and a brain bleed.

Police gained access to security footage that showed Musser and two friends walk past the alleged victim before a confrontation started.

Security footage showed Musser “delivering a hard strike” to the victim that caused him to immediately fall to the concrete, according to the affidavit. Musser allegedly then struck the victim again after he was unconscious before leaving the scene.

Police published a media release seeking information about the incident before they received an anonymous tip identifying Musser.

Police then spoke to Musser about the incident. Musser said the physical altercation began after the victim lunged at him and a verbal altercation had already taken place.

Police said that CCTV footage did not show a lunge, but rather a light push.