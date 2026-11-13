Penn State announced steps to make gamedays safer at Beaver Stadium.

CriticalArc — an international safety, security, and emergency management software company — has partnered with Penn State to improve campus safety.

The first implementation will focus on Penn State University Police and Public Safety’s (UPPS) operations at Beaver Stadium. CriticalArc developed SafeZone, a safety platform that connects individuals with security teams and enables faster incident response.

The SafeZone app immediately notifies authorities of the exact location of emergencies and allows encrypted information sharing for more detailed audits after the emergency is resolved.

SafeZone will support police and public safety teams during home football games, including Saturday’s game against Minnesota, as well as other large-scale events.

“SafeZone will give UPPS command a clearer picture of available personnel and resources and help teams coordinate more efficiently during incidents and large-scale events,” the public information officer for UPPS Jacqueline Sheader told Onward State

With over 87,000 students enrolled at Penn State across its numerous campuses, and hundreds of thousands of fans visiting for gamedays, a unified platform and coordinated response team are vital for a safe environment on State College Saturdays.

“The initial deployment is focused on University Police and Public Safety operations at University Park, with a focus on stadium operations,” Sheader said. “With plans to potentially expand the platform in phases over time.”

The SafeZone Command Software and OmniGuard App will include alerts and response workflows, live team visualization, indoor positioning, mass and targeted messaging, secure chat, timed check-ins, and geofencing to support UPPS.

“Penn State’s commitment to its people is at the center of this partnership,” said Vice President for Higher Education at CriticalArc, Anne Cynamon, in a press release.

“By investing in a connected approach to safety, the university is taking an important step toward ensuring its community feels supported, and its response teams have the tools they need to protect them. We’re proud to work alongside Penn State’s UPPS, IT, and Athletics teams to support that vision, beginning at Beaver Stadium and expanding over time.”

The OmniGuard app is available in the app store and provides access to the SafeZone Command Software.