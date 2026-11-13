Is there a better reason to drink than bowl eligibility?

Penn State football recorded its fifth win of the season after beating Washington 28-25, so if the Nittany Lions beat Minnesota on Saturday, they will officially become bowl-eligible.

Either way, Penn State has two more chances to secure a bowl game in its matchups with Rutgers and Maryland. With such a high-stakes game against a talented Golden Gophers team, there are plenty of reasons to drink.

Here’s your official Penn State-Minnesota drinking game:

If you always knew Washington’s comeback bid would fall short last week, take a shot.

If you don’t trust the snow forecast, take a sip of whatever you’re holding. If it actually snows, take a shot.

If you see someone in shorts, take a sip. It’s too cold for that in November.

Take a sip every time someone brings up the Governor’s Victory Bell. Some say it’s the second-best college football rivalry trophy. Behind the Land Grant Trophy, of course. That’s a Land Grant Trophy mention — take a shot just for that.

For the people watching from their warm couch, take a sip every time an announcer says something questionable.

If the announcer brings up James Franklin, take a sip of water. You should’ve seen that coming.

If you see half of the student section leave at halftime, take a shot.

If Rocco Becht throws an interception, finish your drink. That’s rough.

If someone mentions how cold it is, take a sip.

If you leave early because it’s too cold (or you’re bored), drink some water.

If wide receiver Chase Sowell continues to be an absolute weapon, take a sip.

If the major 56-3 Penn State win in 1994 is brought up, take a sip.

If you have to talk to a Minnesota fan, take a sip of water and mention lakes. We are pretty sure they like those over there.

If someone mentions the 2019 game when Penn State was undefeated and lost to Minnesota, take a shot. We want to forget that.

Every time you hear someone talking about their parlay, take a sip.

This one’s just for the TV viewers. Take a sip whenever there’s a holiday ad. And if you think it’s too early to be festive, take a sip.

If Minnesota wins, take a shot and get ready for Rutgers.

If Penn State secures the bowl eligibility, finish your drink! TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, here we come.

As always, have fun and drink responsibly!