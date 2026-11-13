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American Football
Your Official Penn State-Minnesota Drinking Game
By Ella CofoneEricka Apolskis,8 days ago
Is there a better reason to drink than bowl eligibility?
Penn State football recorded its fifth win of the season after beating Washington 28-25, so if the Nittany Lions beat Minnesota on Saturday, they will officially become bowl-eligible.
Either way, Penn State has two more chances to secure a bowl game in its matchups with Rutgers and Maryland. With such a high-stakes game against a talented Golden Gophers team, there are plenty of reasons to drink.
Here’s your official Penn State-Minnesota drinking game:
- If you always knew Washington’s comeback bid would fall short last week, take a shot.
- If you don’t trust the snow forecast, take a sip of whatever you’re holding.
- If it actually snows, take a shot.
- If you see someone in shorts, take a sip. It’s too cold for that in November.
- Take a sip every time someone brings up the Governor’s Victory Bell. Some say it’s the second-best college football rivalry trophy. Behind the Land Grant Trophy, of course.
- That’s a Land Grant Trophy mention — take a shot just for that.
- For the people watching from their warm couch, take a sip every time an announcer says something questionable.
- If the announcer brings up James Franklin, take a sip of water. You should’ve seen that coming.
- If you see half of the student section leave at halftime, take a shot.
- If Rocco Becht throws an interception, finish your drink. That’s rough.
- If someone mentions how cold it is, take a sip.
- If you leave early because it’s too cold (or you’re bored), drink some water.
- If wide receiver Chase Sowell continues to be an absolute weapon, take a sip.
- If the major 56-3 Penn State win in 1994 is brought up, take a sip.
- If you have to talk to a Minnesota fan, take a sip of water and mention lakes. We are pretty sure they like those over there.
- If someone mentions the 2019 game when Penn State was undefeated and lost to Minnesota, take a shot. We want to forget that.
- Every time you hear someone talking about their parlay, take a sip.
- This one’s just for the TV viewers. Take a sip whenever there’s a holiday ad.
- And if you think it’s too early to be festive, take a sip.
- If Minnesota wins, take a shot and get ready for Rutgers.
- If Penn State secures the bowl eligibility, finish your drink! TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, here we come.
As always, have fun and drink responsibly!