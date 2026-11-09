Berkey Creamery Adds Soft Serve Ice Cream

The Penn State Berkey Creamery has added soft serve ice cream to its menu, the Creamery announced in a press release Sunday.

Beginning Monday, folks can choose from classic chocolate, vanilla, and chocolate-vanilla twist.

The Creamery announced the new treat with an Instagram post, using a YikYak post to tease the soft serve’s arrival.

While the Creamery is famous for its yummy hand-dipped flavors, this is the perfect addition to the menu.

“We know how much our customers love our hand-dipped ice cream, and now we’re excited to offer something special for all the soft serve lovers, too,” the Creamery’s operations manager Doug Thomas said. “We’re always looking for new ways to make the Creamery experience even sweeter, and we can’t wait for our customers to try our soft serve.”

Thomas said the decision to add soft serve was easy because “the store’s focus has always been on its loyal customers and providing a range of great-tasting treats.”