No. 21 Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls To No. 16 Purdue In Big Ten Tournament

No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer (9-3-6, 7-2-4 Big Ten) fell to No. 16 Purdue (16-2-2, 10-2-1 Big Ten) in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Thursday night.

Purdue outshot Penn State by 13, but it was the Boilermakers’ physicality that proved to be the difference. The game ended with a total of 25 fouls between both teams.

The two sides could not separate through 90 minutes, but Purdue scored the golden goal just two minutes into overtime.

How It Happened

Penn State star forward Aubrey Kulpa wasted no time getting the Big Ten Tournament started. Just four minutes in, she got the first opportunity of the game and just missed the net.

Purdue’s Jaiden Anderson had the next big chance after a teammate whipped it to her head. Anderson’s shot was deflected, however, and Purdue earned a corner kick. Anderson got another chance in the 20th minute, but Penn State goalkeeper MacKenzie Gress collected the ball.

Purdue kept firing shots at Gress, but consistently missed over the net. Penn State’s defense, which has been stellar all season, worked hard to keep the Purdue attackers off-balance while taking shots.

In the 25th minute, Purdue’s Rosa Maalouf received the first yellow card of the game after multiple fouls. The Nittany Lions earned a free kick from the play, but Hannah Jordan couldn’t score for Penn State.

A few minutes later, Kulpa made a run up the left side and let one rip. Grace Miller made the save for Purdue.

Then Anderson ripped another shot from a far distance, but it soared over the net. Gress made another save from Anderson’s shot on net a few minutes later. Anderson proved a difficult attacker for the Nittany Lion defense.

Despite multiple high-quality chances, the first half ended 0-0. As the half went on, the physicality took center stage, and Purdue went into the break with seven fouls to prove it.

In the second half, the scoreless draw finally opened up. Anderson drove hard to the net and finally found a way past Gress to give Purdue a 1-0 lead just one minute into the second stanza.

The goal seemed to heighten the emotions of both sides, creating an even more physical setting.

The match was back-and-forth until the 63rd minute, when Paige Kalal equalized for the Nittany Lions. Purdue hadn’t separated itself as a team yet, and the Nittany Lions felt they deserved the goal.

Purdue received another yellow card in the 68th minute after a hard foul by Zoe Miles. Penn State couldn’t hold onto possession from the free kick, though, and Anderson found herself with another opportunity that sailed just wide.

As the clock ticked down, the intensity increased. Both teams drew fouls all over the field. Kulpa gained a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Through 90 minutes, neither team could find the game-winner. Penn State entered overtime tied 1-1.

It didn’t take long for Purdue to take advantage of the extra soccer, though, as the Boilermakers scored the golden goal just two minutes into overtime.

Takeaways

Kayleigh Herr delivered a lockdown defensive performance for Penn State. She denied Purdue any chance and showcased her leadership.

Jaiden Anderson had eight shots on net for Purdue. Her offensive presence was undeniable as she created many opportunities for her team.

Mackenzie Gress played an impressive game, keeping Purdue off the board as much as she could. She finished with three key saves.

What’s Next?

While Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament run is now over, the Nittany Lions have a chance at an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is set for Monday, November 16, at 4 p.m.