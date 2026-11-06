Penn State Football Receiver Zay Robinson Added To Big Ten Availability Report

Penn State football’s receiver room continues to be hit by injuries.

Zay Robinson has been listed as questionable on the Big Ten’s availability reporton Thursday. Fellow wideout Koby Howard is also listed as questionable.

Matt Campbell said Wednesday that Howard has still been “very limited” in practice and that the team would know more about his status after Thursday’s practice. Chase Sowell is listed as probable after missing the Purdue game.

Also probable are offensive lineman Malachi Goodman and defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim.

Players ruled out for the Nittany Lions’ trip to the West Coast include defensive lineman Max Granville and Alijah Carnell, linebacker Alex Tatsch, cornerback Tyler Armstead, and kicker Cristiano Rosa.

Penn State cleaned up its availability report to not include players not in the two-deep.