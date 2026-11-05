Department Of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Penn State Over Undocumented Student Tuition Policy

The Department of Justice has filed a civil lawsuit against Penn State over the university’s tuition policy regarding undocumented students.

The DOJ alleges Penn State unconstitutionally discriminates against U.S. citizens in favor of undocumented students by offering reduced tuition rates.

“The Department of Justice today continues its efforts to ensure that no state law or university policy gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens over our Nation’s own citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. said in a news release. “Congress long ago made clear that states, through their public universities, cannot give reduced tuition to illegal aliens not available to all Americans.”

The DOJ is seeking to stop Penn State from offering in-state tuition rates to undocumented students, including those who reside in Pennsylvania, regardless of whether they are lawfully present in the United States.

The department is also seeking to stop Penn State from enacting any new tuition policies that favor undocumented students over U.S. citizens.

“Congress made a deliberate policy choice that states and their public institutions may not grant tuition benefits to illegal aliens unless those same benefits are made to all U.S. citizens,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said. “This university has ignored that mandate. The Department will continue to challenge policies that unlawfully disadvantage American citizens.”

The lawsuit against Penn State is one of 27 the DOJ has filed challenging in-state tuition for undocumented students. The DOJ said in the release that six lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, and Kansas have yielded favorable results for the department.

A Penn State spokesperson told Onward State the university is “aware of the complaint and is reviewing it.”