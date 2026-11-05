Penn State Baseball Announces 2027 Schedule

Penn State baseball released its 2027 schedule in a video featuring the Nittany Lion walking around Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday.

The Nittany Lions open in Nassau, Bahamas, for a weekend series against the Auburn Tigers, February 19-21. The Tigers finished the regular season as the No. 4 team in the nation and made a run into the NCAA Super Regionals, where they fell to Ole Miss.

Next, Penn State will travel north, but not too far, to FAU and FIU for midweek games. The team will face FAU on February 23 and finish off the week at FIU for a three-game set February 25-27.

In early March, the Nittany Lions head south for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. They’ll face tough early-season tests with games against Ole Miss on March 5, Wake Forest on March 6, and Dallas Baptist on March 7.

The Rebels and Demon Deacons made deep runs into the postseason, with Ole Miss reaching Omaha for the College World Series and Wake Forest losing in the regionals.

Penn State then travels out west for two midweek matches against Seattle on March 9-10, and then hops over to Husky Ballpark for a weekend series against Washington for its first Big Ten matchup, March 12-14.

The Penn State faithful can then finally welcome the team home for its first game at Medlar Field against Bucknell on March 17, followed by a home series against St. John’s March 19-21. This week kicks off a stretch in which Penn State plays 12 of its next 13 on Medlar Field.

The Nittany Lions invite St. Bonaventure back for a midweek game on March 23 for likely the first Dollar Dog Night of the season. Penn State then gets back into the swing of conference games with consecutive weekend series against Michigan State on March 26-28 and Maryland on April 2-4.

However, a midweek game down in Morgantown, West Virginia, against the Mountaineers on March 30 will break up the two Big Ten series. It will be the sixth straight year the two teams match up; Penn State owns an 8-7 record against the Mountaineers.

The Nittany Lions host Mercyhurst on April 7 before traveling to Iowa City for a weekend series against the Hawkeyes April 9-11.

The second game of the home-and-home with West Virginia takes place on April 13, another potential Dollar Dog Night. Neither game of last year’s home-and-home was played due to rainouts, but the two squads met at a neutral site where No. 15 West Virginia won 3-1.

Last time the Mountaineers visited Medlar Field in 2025, 6,106 fans packed into the 5,570-capacity stadium and gobbled a record-shattering 12,112 hot dogs during Dollar Dog Night.

Penn State will head out to Bloomington for a three-game set against the Hoosiers from April 16-18 for its fifth conference series, before hosting the Bucknell Bisons again on April 20 — just over a month after the first matchup.

The Oregon Ducks come into town the following weekend, April 23-25, for a three-game series. Last season, the then-ranked No. 19 Ducks swept the Nittany Lions out in Eugene, Oregon, with two 5-4 wins, including an extra-inning walk-off.

On the following Tuesday, another potential Dollar Dog Night could be in store against FDU on April 27. Then, Northwestern comes into town as the academic year wraps up from April 30 to May 2.

Cross-state rivals, the Pitt Panthers, come over on Tuesday night, May 4, before the Nittany Lions travel across the east-state border into New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights from May 7-9.

The Nittany Lions wrap up home and out-of-conference play against Rider and Marist on May 11 and May 18, respectively, with a weekend series against Michigan breaking it up from May 14-16.

And Penn State ends its season traveling to Illinois to face the Fighting Illini from May 20-22 before the Big Ten Tournament begins the following Tuesday.