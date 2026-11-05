Penn State Athletics Announces Attendance-Based Incentives For 2027 Football Student Ticket Lottery

Update, 1:35 p.m.

Penn State Athletics has added the extra 2027 football student ticket lottery entry as a reward option for Penn State student accounts on Penn State Rewards.

The entry will cost students 30,000 points and will close on May 31. For reference, two tickets to the Penn State football home game against Minnesota cost 24,225 points and two tickets to the Rutgers game cost 42,228 points.

Folks can claim 100 daily points, which, if done every day, will add up to 20,700 points by May 31 — 69% of the way to the extra entry.

It is still unclear how students will check in to sporting events to earn points and how many points they will receive per game.

Folks can also buy points through the website. The 30,000 points needed to claim the extra entry cost $135. Theoretically, if folks claimed the daily points every day until May 31, they could buy the remaining points needed for $50 without attending any additional sporting events.

According to the Penn State Rewards website, only 10,000 extra entries will be given out, and three have already been claimed.

Original Story:

There’s a new way to improve your odds in the football student-ticket lottery, folks.

Penn State Athletics announced Thursday that students enrolled in Penn State Rewards can redeem an extra entry into the 2027 football season ticket lottery by accumulating points through checking into other sporting events on campus.

It’s unclear how the points system will work or how many students will need to earn the reward.

Penn State Athletics launched the reward initiative in August in conjunction with Playfly Sports and Uptop. The university described it as a way for folks to be recognized and rewarded for ways they already support Penn State.

Folks can open accounts on the Penn State Rewards site and earn points through daily check-ins, referrals, attending games, and making purchases at select Penn State-sponsored stores with a linked card.

It’s unclear whether checking into other athletics events is the only way for students to earn points toward another season ticket entry.

At the time of the Penn State Rewards release, the university mentioned the opportunity for students to benefit.

The program promised to “provide an additional avenue to earn rewards that can enhance [students’] Penn State experience, including opportunities related to student ticket access and the student ticket lottery.”