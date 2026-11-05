Penn State Football Enters Washington Matchup As Narrow Underdog

If Penn State football wants to keep its winning ways against Washington, it will have to do so as a slight underdog in Seattle.

The Nittany Lions travel to Husky Stadium in the Emerald City for their third away Big Ten matchup of the 2026 season. Washington is 5-3 and 2-3 in Big Ten play so far, with wins over Purdue and Nebraska.

Penn State enters Thursday as a 2.5-point underdog at -110 odds, with its moneyline set at +114, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Forty-eight percent of bettors have taken the Nittany Lions to win outright, while 44% have taken them to cover +2.5 points.

The over/under is set at 44.5.

Penn State covered the spread in its only road game as an underdog this season, against Michigan at +5.5. The team has also covered in the last two games after failing to cover in three straight games.

The Nittany Lions hope at least one of their two star receivers, Chase Sowell and Koby Howard, will return this week.

Howard was initially expected to return against Purdue, but the wide receiver was listed as questionable the Thursday before the game and ultimately did not play. In three games with Howard, quarterback Rocco Becht threw for 751 yards and nine touchdowns.

Penn State is 4-0 all-time against Washington, most recently winning 35-6 in 2024.