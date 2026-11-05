Penn State Men’s Hockey Searching For Team Synergy Ahead Of Notre Dame Series

After earning three points against Minnesota to open Big Ten play, Penn State men’s hockey has plenty left to do in November.

However, head coach Guy Gadowsky isn’t focused only on the team’s record. He believes improved team chemistry will lead to better results.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Gadowsky said. “It’s just weird. That’s something I can’t explain, and if someone can, I want to read the book. … It just sort of happens, and just because they haven’t caught fire now doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen later.”

The search for more cohesion on the ice yielded tangible results. Freshman Marco Mignosa scored his first collegiate goal in the team’s overtime loss on Saturday.

Mignosa’s transition to Big Ten hockey after five years in the Ontario Hockey League hasn’t been easy, but he’s adjusted his game and become a productive asset as a top-six forward.

“Guys are older, so it’s a lot tighter out there. You know, better sticks, more physical,” Mignosa said. “It’s just the pace of play. I think it’s different, but I think I’ve adapted pretty well.”

Mignosa has been on a line with Lev Katzin and Kaden Pitre, another freshman transitioning from the OHL. The line’s chemistry and adaptation could provide a template for other newcomers on the team.

“It’s a really tight group … I think it leads to trust,” Mignosa said. “We’re confident going into our games, and you know we rely on each other. So yeah, we feel good together.”

Building team trust stems from more than just coaching.

Team leaders such as Reese Laubach have taken on more responsibility to bridge the gap between coaches and players.

“We’re really tight, really good friends. We can talk to each other about anything,” Laubach said Wednesday. “As the leadership group or the older guys, we kind of act as like an in-between voice. … We’ve grown in that relationship a lot, so we’re comfortable being able to do it together.”

That internal trust will be tested when a physical Notre Dame team comes to Happy Valley this weekend.

Even so, the Nittany Lions have their focus set internally.

For Gadowsky, Penn State’s primary concerns are within the locker room, not with any team coming to town.

“We have enough issues of our own right now that we’re really focused on us,” Gadowsky said. “With this team specifically, half the guys are new; it’s even more important.”