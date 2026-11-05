UPUA Passes Bill To Help Spread Epilepsy Awareness

The 21st Assembly of the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA) met Wednesday for a special presentation on professional development and to pass one bill.

The meeting opened with a special presentation on UPUA’s professional development.

Krishna Gupta, UPUA’s director of professional development, discussed resources that the 21st Assembly has access to regarding career development.

Confirmation & Swearing-In

There were no new confirmations or swear-ins.

New Business

UPUA then introduced a new bill.

Bill #32-21: Supporting Seizure First-Aid Certification and Epilepsy Awareness at University Park proposes an opportunity for students to learn about the effects of epilepsy.

To provide further information on the neurological condition, UPUA plans to host tabling events on November 16, 18, and 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HUB-Robeson Center in honor of Epilepsy Awareness Month.

QR codes will be shown at the event to guide students to seizure first-aid certification websites and resources from the Epilepsy Foundation. Food and drinks will also be provided to encourage student engagement.

If a student cannot make the tabling event, UPUA will house the resources at their office in HUB Room 326.

Bill #32-21: Supporting Seizure First-Aid Certification and Epilepsy Awareness at University Park passed unanimously.