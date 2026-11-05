THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2027 Volunteer Logistics Director Sabrina Reed

Name: Sabrina Reed

Major: Elementary education and human development and family studies with a minor in special education

Previous THON Experience:

THON 2024 — OPPerations Committee Member

THON 2025 — Family Relations Captain (Adopt-A-Family Greek Org. Liaison)

THON 2026 — Dancer Relations Captain (Timeline Logistics)

What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2027?

THON is more than just an organization at Penn State. It is a home for our volunteers, alumni, and, most importantly, our Four Diamonds families. THON is a place where volunteers are given the opportunity to shine, allow their imaginations to flourish, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The dedication and passion that our volunteers bring to supporting our families is beyond inspiring, and it is what motivated me to take on a larger role in this incredible organization.

I wanted to become a director because I hoped to create meaningful and lasting change within an organization that has impacted my life in such a profound way. Throughout my THON journey, I have been fortunate to have two previous directors who inspired me, supported me, and helped shape the leader I am today. Now, I have the opportunity to be that same source of inspiration and support for all of our THON volunteers. Being able to give back to an organization that has given me so much is something truly special, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help make a lasting impact on the organization I love so much.

What are your responsibilities as a THON director?

As the volunteer logistics director, I oversee and support the efforts of THON’s 17 unique committees, ensuring a meaningful and consistent experience for all committee volunteers. In this role, I develop educational resources and coordinate events that promote volunteer engagement, awareness, and leadership development. I manage committee member shift assignments for THON Weekend, oversee the first-year committee member experience, and lead initiatives to standardize and enhance the volunteer experience across all committees. Additionally, I serve as an administrative resource to the executive committee, providing guidance and support on volunteer-related processes and initiatives.

What do you want to implement in your position this year that differs from years past?

This year, I want to focus on how Volunteer Logistics can continue to grow as a resource for our volunteers and fellow members of the executive committee. Having served on four different committees throughout my THON journey, I have had the privilege of seeing firsthand what makes each committee so unique. I found my home at Penn State through being a part of THON, and I want to create that same experience for all our volunteers!

This year, I have had the opportunity to learn even more about the incredible work happening across all of our committees, further inspiring me to strengthen the volunteer experience as a whole. Above all, I want to continue pushing the boundaries of what the volunteer experience can become by introducing new systems, utilizing data, and establishing consistent terminology to create a more structured and welcoming environment for volunteers at every level.

What makes your committee so cool, fun, and/or important?

One thing that makes Volunteer Logistics unique from the other committees is that it is a committee of one person… me! Unlike other directors, I do not directly oversee captains or committee members, which allows me to serve as an unbiased source of support for every member of the THON community. Through this role, I strive to ensure that all committees are equally represented and that every volunteer feels heard, valued, and supported. Right now, the sky is truly the limit for what this position can become, and I am excited to help shape its future!

What overall goals do you hope to reach with your committee for THON 2027?

My primary goal for this year is to continue to solidify and push the boundaries of the Volunteer Logistics position, further exploring what this role means to both the THON community and the executive committee. As Volunteer Logistics enters its second year, every day presents a new learning opportunity as I navigate what this position is and what it has the potential to become. Each day brings unique situations and opportunities to support our volunteers, offering an unbiased perspective and ensuring that everyone feels heard and valued. Above all, I want every volunteer to feel supported and recognize the difference they are making. Every role within THON has the opportunity to contribute to our mission in a meaningful and unique way, and I hope to continue creating an environment where every volunteer understands the importance of their impact.

Why do you THON?

Why I THON changes every single day. Each day as a THON volunteer has opened my eyes to the incredible impact of this organization, allowing me to connect with new people, hear their stories, and gain a deeper understanding of what THON means to so many. With every new experience and connection, my why continues to grow. At the heart of it all, I THON so that every child has the opportunity to experience the joys of childhood and everything life has to offer, before, during, and after their cancer diagnosis.

What’s your favorite THON memory?

My favorite question! There are so many memories that come to mind, but one in particular stands out from last year before THON Weekend. I was given the opportunity to visit the hospital and teach the line dance to children receiving inpatient care and hospital staff. This day was beyond special because I got to see the genuine smiles on their faces as we shared something we had worked so hard on and were incredibly proud of.

As THON volunteers, it can sometimes be difficult to see the direct impact of our work on our families. Something as simple as a dance has the power to bring joy and laughter to a child facing one of life’s most difficult battles, cancer. Every minute is a chance to create a memory, smile, or moment that will live on forever. THON allows us to do this for our families every single day, and that is something I will never take for granted.

Per Onward State tradition, if you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

Plesiosaurus because I have always loved being in or around the water!

