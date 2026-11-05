Penn State Blue Sapphire Delaney Higgins Hopes To Leave Lasting Legacy In Community

Becoming the 18th Blue Sapphire in Penn State Blue Band history has been nothing short of a dream come true for Delaney Higgins.

Higgins began her career as a twirler at age 6. Since then, she has earned numerous achievements, such as representing Team USA in baton twirling from 2023 to 2025 and being crowned Miss New Jersey Teen in 2025.

Now she gets to show off her talents in front of her classmates.

“It’s been a dream come true for me,” Higgins told Onward State with a bright smile. “This is one of the best twirling spots in the entire country for baton, and I’ve always known I wanted to be a featured twirler. I just completely love the idea of performing and being able to perform in front of so many people here in Happy Valley.”

Higgins said she began twirling at a young age because it ran in her family. Both her mom and sister were involved and coached Higgins through the early years.

Higgins joked that another reason she got interested in twirling was the sparkly costumes that came with competing. Eventually, though, she learned to really love the sport.

She was fascinated that twirling had no real ceiling; if she put in the hours, she kept getting better. That realization allowed her future dreams and career aspirations to begin very young.

“I realized that I really wanted to make something of it; my goal was to be on Team USA,” Higgins said. “So when I got on Team USA, it was such a really cool honor. That kind of changed the trajectory of my training and how hard I was practicing, and I really made sure I was making an effort to be the best twirler that I possibly could be to represent our nation.”

Higgins built a wealth of achievements throughout her career as a featured baton twirler, whether in her home state of New Jersey or at world championships. She had already proven her greatness before arriving at Penn State.

When she first heard about the opportunity to try out for the Blue Sapphire position, she knew she had to add it to the list of accomplishments.

“It was a cold game in November and people were in the bathroom trying to stay warm because it was so cold. But the school spirit and the honor I saw were amazing,” Higgins said. “I then saw the former Blue Sapphire Mackenzie Bronco stroll onto the field and was just enamored by it all. I remember afterward talking to last year’s captain, Maya, and I was just like, ‘This is where I really, really, really want to be.'”

Fast forward to this past spring, and Higgins’ dream of becoming the 18th Blue Sapphire at Penn State turned into a reality.

“I remember they told me, and I just started to sob, and I was just crying, and I was just so grateful because this spot is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Higgins said. “Being able to have this experience is something that I never thought I would get to have, and I never thought I’d really get to this point.”

While on campus, Higgins praised those who got her to where she is today.

“Our current captain, Michaela, has been really, really helpful,” Higgins said. “She’s been such a huge supporter of me; she’s really taken me under her wing, in a sense. I’m so grateful for her because, walking into this, I really had no idea what I was getting myself into. Being able to have a role model like her has really meant a lot to me.”

Along with her captain, she also mentioned other members of the Blue Band who have had a huge impact on her, such as her roommate, Sammy, who also tried out for the Blue Sapphire and has been along for Higgins’ ride.

Adjusting to a new college environment isn’t easy for everyone, especially while balancing practice and performances as a premier twirler for a college marching band. But Higgins doesn’t let those challenges get to her.

“I always have my little towel with me, I have a bunch of people with instruments surrounding me, and we always do a little pump-it-up chant before we go in, and I get to do my personal pregame things with almost everyone on the field with me,” Higgins said. “It really helps me get ready.”

A real, full-circle moment came together for Higgins after years of anticipation, as she walked out on the field for the first time as Blue Sapphire.

“I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, like… I made it,'” she said.

“I kind of blacked out, in a sense, when I ran onto the field. But my biggest priority, I remember, was just catching that first trick and being able to hit my next move and then hit my staple pose. … During the alma mater, I took a moment to just look around, and I started to cry a little bit. It was just such an amazing experience to be able to look around on the field in front of so many people and realize that I’m living out my childhood dream.”

Higgins has had more than one full-circle moment so far. Not too long ago, the Penn State All-Sports Museum hosted a trick-or-treat event where kids came in and were handed candy by Penn State student-athletes and Blue Band members.

Higgins said one little girl dressed up as her for the event. She said the interaction helped remind her of the joy of being a role model. It also reminded her how cool her new role was.

“I’ve looked up to so many twirlers throughout my entire life, so now being able to be a twirler that people look up to really means the world to me,” Higgins said.

While Higgins is already halfway through the season with the Blue Band, her impact will be felt throughout the year. She plans to participate in THON to “be a part of something larger than herself.”

Higgins said building on the Blue Sapphire legacy has been her main focus for everything she has done. The legacy of the Blue Sapphire holds great respect within the Penn State community and across Pennsylvania.

“I definitely want to leave a legacy of inspiring young kids to just really be themselves,” Higgins said. “I think that’s something that’s super important to me, and I want to always be a yes person.”