Penn State School Of Music To Host Jazz Festival November 6

The Penn State School of Music is set to host the annual Penn State Jazz Festival at Recital Hall from Friday to Sunday.

Every year, this iconic tradition unites acclaimed artists, student musicians, faculty, and high school performers for a weekend of live music.

Hosted by the School of Music in the College of Arts and Architecture, the festival will feature jam sessions and concerts by Penn State’s premier jazz ensembles, Centre Dimensions and Vocal Dimensions.

This year, legendary trumpeter and bandleader Wynton Marsalis will perform with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Eisenhower Auditorium.

Marsalis is an internationally acclaimed musician, recognized for his contributions as a performer, composer, and bandleader. Folks can purchase tickets to his performance on the Center for the Performing Arts website.

High School Musicians Set To Perform Alongside Penn State Students

This year’s festival is special because high school musicians have the opportunity to perform with Centre Dimensions, Penn State’s premier jazz band.

Participants will perform alongside collegiate musicians and guest soloists, including David Stambler on saxophone and Ben Carrasquillo on trombone.

The concert will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday. No prior improvisation experience is required, and all students interested in jazz are welcome.

Faculty Performances Open The Festival

The rehearsal will take place on Friday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees can observe the rehearsal process, ask questions, and explore the musical interpretations with the jazz faculty.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Penn State Jazz Faculty Recital will feature compositions by faculty members Eva George, Ben Carrasquillo, and Joshua Davis. Both the faculty recital and Saturday afternoon concert are free, and tickets are not required.

Attendance

All events are set to take place on Penn State’s campus. The Recital Hall and Esber Rehearsal Hall are located in Music Building I.

Minors must be accompanied by adults, and parents or guardians must remain within view of their children throughout the day.

Stop by Recital Hall to support the amazingly talented musicians at this year’s Penn State Jazz Festival.