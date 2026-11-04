Things To Do In Seattle Besides The Washington Game

After winning its first Big Ten game of 2026, Penn State football will head to the Emerald City to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday. If you plan to travel to Seattle to cheer on the Nittany Lions, there’s plenty to do before and after kickoff.

We compiled everything to do in the Emerald City, so grab your poncho, your favorite Penn State merch, and get to exploring.

Penn State Alumni Association Event

Welcome Party

The Penn State Alumni Association’s Puget Sound Chapter in Seattle is taking over Tom’s Watch Bar on Friday.

Stop by to fuel up on spirit and connect with fellow Nittany Lions before the game. There is no cost to attend, but you must register here.

Must-See Attractions

Pike Place Market

You can’t go to Seattle without visiting the world-renowned Pike Place Market.

Folks can enjoy locally-sourced artisan foods, add to the iconic gum wall, and, of course, see the famous flying fish. We recommend you visit as early as possible for the freshest fish.

Kerry Park

Located at 211 W. Highland Drive, Kerry Park offers a perfect view of the Seattle skyline. If the sky is clear, folks can see Mount Rainier on the horizon.

Downtown Waterfront

The downtown waterfront is a great place to stroll, do a little shopping, grab some food, or take a group photo. The views are priceless.

Visit Ye Olde Curiosity Shop for unique knickknacks, Piroshky Piroshky for delicious baked goods, and if you’re feeling extra touristy, the very first Starbucks location for a cup of joe.

Seattle Aquarium

Also located along the Waterfront, the Seattle Aquarium prides itself on providing excellent animal care, producing more environmental benefits than harm, and developing mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous peoples of the Indo-Pacific and their local diaspora.

Space Needle

Locals may call it overrated, but if it’s your first time visiting Seattle, you’ll probably want to check out the Space Needle.

Visitors can take an elevator to an observation deck 520 feet above ground for great views of downtown Seattle, Elliott Bay, and Lake Union.

Art & Culture

Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum has a massive collection of art pieces from all around the world. Folks can visit three separate museums: the main museum in downtown Seattle, the Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park, or the Olympic Sculpture Park on the central Seattle Waterfront.

Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight includes over 140 aircraft and spacecraft, thousands of artifacts, millions of rare photographs, and dozens of exhibits to explore.

Kurt Cobain Memorial Park

Located in Aberdeen, Washington, the Kurt Cobain Memorial Park is the first official memorial to the Nirvana vocalist Kurt Cobain.

Visitors can see the Young Street Bridge, one of Cobain’s hangout spots and the alleged inspiration for the song “Something in the Way.”

Ballard Locks

Completed in 1917 by the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Ballard Locks attract over one million visitors annually. Visitors can watch boats pass, take a tour, walk through the botanical garden, and learn more about salmon in the Fish Ladder Education Center.

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Located in the Seattle Center, Chihuly Garden and Glass features works by Dale Chihuly, including drawings, glass creations, architectural installations, and personal collections.

The exhibits are breathtaking.

If You Have Extra Time

Bow, Washington

If you have an extra day to spare, take the one-hour drive out to Bow, Washington, to enjoy stunning cliff views and a bread farm bakery.

Issaquah, Washington

If you’re a coffee lover, you’ll want to visit Issaquah, Washington.

Issaquah is a cute town located 20 minutes outside Seattle, with tons of coffee carts to try.

Renton, Washington

Renton, Washington, has so many local coffee shops that it will send coffee lovers into cardiac arrest, and it’s just a 20-minute drive outside of Seattle.

Seattle is known for having great coffee and Asian food, so check out as many local eateries and coffee shops as you can!