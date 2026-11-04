Penn State Football Offensive Coordinator Taylor Mouser Was ‘Desperate’ Against Purdue

Opinions change fast in college football.

Penn State football offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser went from chugging beer with 75,000 Nittany Lion faithful during a Penn State men’s hockey game to being booed off the field after a loss to Wisconsin eight months later.

Mouser said the lack of instant gratification and the pressure of one of college football’s largest fan bases made him “desperate” for a successful outing against Purdue on Saturday.

“When you’re not winning here, and you’re not living up to the standard, you feel like you’re letting a lot more people down than just the players, the coaches, like the alumni,” Mouser said Tuesday. “You’re like, those people built the standard here that you have to live up to. And when you don’t do it, you feel like you’re letting everybody down.”

Penn State fans expected Mouser to rid the program of the lack of explosiveness that former offensive coordinators like Andy Kotelnicki and Mike Yurcich plagued the program with.

However, instead of a “let your nuts hang” offense like promised, Penn State stumbled to 0-4 in conference play while averaging just 2.5 yards per rush attempt, 16.8 offensive points per game, and 291.3 yards per game.

Mouser admitted the Nittany Lions weren’t playing to the standard he had envisioned in 2026. He said the team wasn’t playing with the “level of conviction” needed to win in the Big Ten.

That was until Saturday.

Even without the team’s top two wideouts — Koby Howard and Chase Sowell — the Nittany Lions dominated Purdue’s defense. Penn State finished with 31 points, 457 yards, more than 43 minutes of possession, and, most importantly, its first conference win.

“We looked like a real football team at times in the game,” Mouser said.

Yes, Penn State looked like a real team — the team Campbell, Mouser, and the rest of the staff committed to when they were hired. Penn State played with a swagger and confidence anyone in Beaver Stadium could be proud of.

The swagger began with a converted fake field goal with 6:44 left in the first quarter that led to a touchdown. The swagger continued on two more successful fourth-down calls. It also showed in Penn State’s two 40-yard runs and four passes of 10-or-more-yards through the air.

Mouser said the courageous fourth-down calls weren’t a change in his personal philosophy, but rather Campbell adapting to the offensive coordinator’s mindset. Mouser said he “hates kicking field goals” and would go for it every time if it were just up to him.

“I always want to go for it. There are times when I try to call the play before [Campbell] sends the punt team out, just so he knows I’m confident in what it is, and I want to keep the offense on the field,” Mouser said.

That attitude is exactly what excited the Penn State faithful all offseason. That attitude is exactly how a staff sets the tone for a team, despite the possibility of a losing season.

That attitude also extends past Saturdays. Mouser said he expects the same aggression from his players on the practice field during the week.

He said during the bye week, he spent the entire individual practice time slots letting the offensive line yell at each other, get sweaty, and run their faces into people until they figured out run blocking.

Come Saturday, the strategy worked.

The Nittany Lions finally flaunted a successful run game against Purdue, led by a breakout performance from running back Cam Wallace. Mouser credited the addition of explosive plays, a complementary offense, and the offensive line for the run game’s success.

“It’s going to be physical. It’s going to be violent. It’s going to be downhill. It doesn’t matter what the calls are,” Mouser said. “Those guys have to have the mentality to go execute at a high level and want to, more so in that in the bye week … We had a really, really physical couple bye week practices; it wasn’t an off week for our guys.”

While it may have taken until the end of October, Penn State may finally have the young, daring, and creative play caller it so desperately wanted after years of endless screen passes.