    Quinton Martin Jr. Out Against Wisconsin

    By Mitch Corcoran,

    2 days ago
    True freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. is out against Wisconsin, according to the team’s availability report . Martin has appeared in two games this season and has eight rushes for 25 yards.

    Running back Cam Wallace is still out after suffering a long-term injury against Kent State. Without Martin and Wallace, look for true freshman Corey Smith to be the No. 3 back. James Franklin mentioned Monday that Smith could be the third back to help preserve Martin’s redshirt.

    Kaden Saunders and Jake Spencer remain unavailable. Zion Tracy should be the team’s punt returner again against the Badgers.

    Andrew Rappleyea, K.J. Winston, Keon Wyile, and Zuriah Fisher are all still dealing with their long-term injuries.

