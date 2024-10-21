Penn State-Ohio State Scheduled For Noon Kickoff On FOX

Penn State football’s matchup against Ohio State on Saturday, November 2, will kick off at noon in Beaver Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX and serve as the Nittany Lions’ Helmet Stripe game .

The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes 20-12 for the seventh consecutive time in last year’s game at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes lead the all-time series 24-14 and have not lost to Penn State since 2016.

Penn State and Ohio State sit near the top of the Big Ten standings, and the November 2 matchup could decide which of the two teams will make the Big Ten Championship.