Penn State Women’s Hockey Stays No. 12 In USCHO Poll

Penn State women’s hockey remained No. 12 in the USCHO Poll after a series sweep against Dartmouth, the organization announced Monday . This was the fifth consecutive week the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 12.

The weekend sweep against Dartmouth was the Nittany Lions’ second sweep of the season. Penn State won 2-0 on Friday to start the series. Nicole Hall scored the first goal late into the third period. Tessa Janecke put the game away with an empty-net goal. The Nittany Lions finished the series with a 4-1 win on Saturday. Freshman Grace Outwater scored her first collegiate goal to aid Penn State on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will try to continue their win streak in the Ice Breaker Tournament held in Columbus, Ohio. Penn State opens the tournament against Cornell at 12. on Friday, October 24.