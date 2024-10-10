Kane Brown Bringing ‘The High Road Tour’ To Bryce Jordan Center May 2025

Country artist Kane Brown is set to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on May 1, 2025, as part of his “The High Road Tour,” he announced Thursday. Tickets for the tour, which is named after his forthcoming album, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, on Ticketmaster.

Brown, 30, first broke onto the music scene in 2014 with a six-song EP titled “Closer.” He released his debut album, “Kane Brown,” in 2016 and followed that up with “Experiment” in 2018 and “Different Man” in 2022. “The High Road” is set to drop on January 24, 2025.

Brown has been nominated for American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and more. He’s won five American Music Awards, five CMT Awards, and several others.

This won’t be the first time Brown performs at Penn State. He previously put on a show at the Bryce Jordan Center in November 2021.

Brown joined “Dancing with the Stars: Live!,” Blake Shelton , Cody Johnson , and A Day To Remember on the list of artists set to perform at the BJC in the coming months.