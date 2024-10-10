Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Onward State

    Kane Brown Bringing ‘The High Road Tour’ To Bryce Jordan Center May 2025

    By Joe Lister,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC9Nu_0w1ifR8700

    Country artist Kane Brown is set to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on May 1, 2025, as part of his “The High Road Tour,” he announced Thursday. Tickets for the tour, which is named after his forthcoming album, will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 18, on Ticketmaster.

    Brown, 30, first broke onto the music scene in 2014 with a six-song EP titled “Closer.” He released his debut album, “Kane Brown,” in 2016 and followed that up with “Experiment” in 2018 and “Different Man” in 2022. “The High Road” is set to drop on January 24, 2025.

    Brown has been nominated for American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and more. He’s won five American Music Awards, five CMT Awards, and several others.

    This won’t be the first time Brown performs at Penn State. He previously put on a show at the Bryce Jordan Center in November 2021.

    Brown joined “Dancing with the Stars: Live!,” Blake Shelton , Cody Johnson , and A Day To Remember on the list of artists set to perform at the BJC in the coming months.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    In Memory of Pioneering Actress Isabel Sanford ('The Jeffersons'): 20 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Coachella Valley Repertory Announces Details For Fall Productions
    Palm Springs Tribune16 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King14 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson28 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    This Weekend’s Family Friendly Festivals and 21+ Beer Parties
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    The fastest-ever climb of the Grand Teton, a record lost and a trails debate
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s views on Cheney choice, debate, dog-eat-dog, James Earl Jones
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy