    Penn State Women’s Volleyball Stays At No. 3 In AVCA Poll

    By Fernando Martinez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5fBm_0vxsx7gC00

    Penn State women’s volleyball held on to its No. 3 ranking in the latest AVCA poll, which was released Monday afternoon.

    This is the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season the Nittany Lions have been ranked in the No. 3 spot. The team now has a record of 14-1 and has won four consecutive conference games.

    The Nittany Lions went 2-0 in Big Ten play this week at Rec Hall with a win over Maryland in four sets on Thursday and a sweep of No.11 Oregon in its annual “Wear White” match on Friday night.

    Penn State is the second highest-ranked team in the Big Ten behind No. 2 Nebraska. The conference was also represented by No. 9 Wisconsin, the No. 10 Boilermakers, No. 11 Oregon, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 16 USC, and No. 24 Washington.

    The Nittany Lions will hit the road this weekend to take on Michigan State at 7 p.m. on Friday and Indiana at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

