Ontario’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel pros are in demand. If you’re up for solid pay and flexible contracts, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Ontario, OR

Salary: $2,098 per week (36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts)

(36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Day shifts (0900–2130) with call, working as the solo RT covering the entire hospital. Requires RRT, Oregon license, and ACLS, PALS, NRP; you’ll handle newborns, high-risk deliveries, ER, ICU, trauma, peds, and vent management.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Ontario, OR

Salary: $2,412 per week (40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts)

(40 hours/week, 10-hour day shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel , 12-week contract

, contract Start date: 11/15/2026

Operating Room RN role with day shifts and a strong weekly rate. Good fit if you like focused OR work, steady hours, and a defined 12-week travel assignment.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.