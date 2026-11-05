🛒 Multiple Cashier Openings in Ontario, OR at Love’s Travel Stops

Ontario’s travel stop scene is busy, and Love’s is hiring now. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and helping people on the road, these are worth a look.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ontario, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time cashier role in a busy travel stop. You’ll run the register, help customers, keep the store and restrooms clean, and may cross-train in areas like the fresh kitchen or maintenance. Benefits include: tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ontario, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Same part-time cashier opening, posted on Indeed. Good option if you prefer applying through Indeed’s system. Same duties and benefits: fast-paced customer service, cleaning, cross-training options, and tuition assistance + full benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ontario, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cashier role with steady hours. You’ll handle customer transactions, suggest add-on items, keep the store and fuel area clean, and support food safety for deli items. Benefits include: tuition assistance, paid time off, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision starting the first of the month after 30 days.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Ontario, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same full-time cashier opening, posted on Indeed. Great if you want full-time hours, benefits, and room to grow into other departments or leadership. Same duties and benefit package as the LinkedIn listing.

If one of these feels right, don’t overthink it—pick your favorite site (LinkedIn or Indeed) and send in an application today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.