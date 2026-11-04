🛒 Ontario, Oregon Retail: Multiple Flexible Customer Service Jobs

Ontario’s retail scene is busy right now, with grocery and farm & ranch stores gearing up for more foot traffic. If you like staying active and helping neighbors, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons / Location: Ontario, OR

Albertsons / Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This job keeps you moving—prepping fresh fruits and veggies, keeping displays looking great, and helping customers in a fast-paced grocery setting. Good fit if you enjoy food, have basic knife skills, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to benefits if eligible.

Note: Also listed on LinkedIn under Albertsons Companies as Produce Clerk; it’s the same role.

Employer: D&B Supply

Location: Ontario, OR

Type: Seasonal (temporary)

(temporary) Salary: Not listed

Help customers with clothing, footwear, and accessories, plus stocking, displays, and carry-outs. Great if you like talking with people, can lift heavier items, and want a short-term job that keeps you on your feet and learning retail skills.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon—seasonal and part-time spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.