Ontario’s retail scene is busy and hiring, with options from big-box clubs to national chains and local shops. Good mix of full-time and part-time roles if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. Location: Ontario, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shoppers find great deals at a major off-price retailer. This role is all about friendly customer service, keeping the store clean and organized, running the register, and getting new merchandise out on the floor.

Employer: Vape City Smoke Shop

Vape City Smoke Shop Location: Ontario, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $11.00/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, handle payments, and chat with customers. You’ll also help stock shelves, do simple merchandising, and can learn product demos and upselling in a laid-back, flexible-schedule setting.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club Location: 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario, OH 44906

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible premiums

Lead the club’s online order and pickup area, guiding a team that shops, stages, and hands off orders to members. This role mixes customer service, supervising associates, and improving processes, with access to health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Ontario.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.