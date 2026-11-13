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Ontario County
Ontario County opens community survey through Dec. 11
8 days ago
Ontario County is asking residents what makes the county unique and is collecting input through an online survey open until 12/11/26. Residents can share their thoughts to help shape future county plans and priorities. Take the survey here: https://t.co/iVMMc8n7rF
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ontario County Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.