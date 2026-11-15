Ontario’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Ontario, CA 91764 (Hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.76 – $31.02 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule, relocation assistance

Drive a van, box truck, or approved personal vehicle to move orders from warehouse to customer. Mix of driving and light warehouse work, using mobile devices for routes and offering friendly customer service.

Employer: Eagle Transport LLC

Location: Ontario, CA (blocks start in Ontario; truck in San Diego, CA)

Type: Contract

Pay: $700 per block / about 37 hours (listed as $700 per day)

Run Amazon Relay blocks starting from Ontario if you have CDL Class A and at least 2 years of experience. Holidays are off unless you choose to work, and they want reliable drivers with a clean record.

Employer: Freight Transportation / PGSL

Location: Ontario, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid orientation/training, referral program, cell phone reimbursement

Drive dedicated routes with no-touch freight and drop-and-hook so your day is smoother and you’re home every day. Weekly pay and steady schedules make this good if you want routine and family time.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.