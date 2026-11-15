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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Ontario CA
Ontario has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at a local rescue and would love a safe, loving home.
PERDITA
- Breed: Dalmatian
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black spots
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Phone: (909) 321-1080
Perdita is a classic Dalmatian beauty with that striking white-and-black coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.
👉 Meet PERDITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEGGY
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Adoption fee: $120
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Phone: (909) 321-1080
Peggy is a petite Chihuahua with a lovely tricolor coat. As an adult, she’s ready for a calmer home life and a person or family to call her own.
👉 Meet PEGGY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LADYBUG
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pekingese mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Phone: (909) 321-1080
Ladybug is a young Chihuahua/Pekingese mix with a unique brindle-and-white coat. She’s still young and has lots of time to learn, play, and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet LADYBUG and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Ontario, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire at (909) 321-1080 to ask about these pups or visit their online listings to start an application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.