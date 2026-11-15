Ontario has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. All of these pups are waiting at a local rescue and would love a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dalmatian

Dalmatian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black spots

White with black spots Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Phone: (909) 321-1080

Perdita is a classic Dalmatian beauty with that striking white-and-black coat. She’s an adult girl, so she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a steady routine with her new family.

👉 Meet PERDITA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Adoption fee: $120

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Phone: (909) 321-1080

Peggy is a petite Chihuahua with a lovely tricolor coat. As an adult, she’s ready for a calmer home life and a person or family to call her own.

👉 Meet PEGGY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pekingese mix

Chihuahua / Pekingese mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle with white

Brindle with white Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Phone: (909) 321-1080

Ladybug is a young Chihuahua/Pekingese mix with a unique brindle-and-white coat. She’s still young and has lots of time to learn, play, and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet LADYBUG and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ontario, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please call Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire at (909) 321-1080 to ask about these pups or visit their online listings to start an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.