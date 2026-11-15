These Ontario kitties are looking for calm, loving homes where they can feel safe and bloom at their own pace. All three were surrendered through no fault of their own and are now waiting at West End Shelter for Animals.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: West End Shelter for Animals

Phone: (909) 947-3517

About Kailo:

Kailo is a sweet young boy who was surrendered when his previous family could no longer care for him. He gets along well with everyone, but he does need a little time to warm up to new people and places.

His former family shared that he tends to hide when things get noisy, so he’ll do best in a quieter home where he can feel safe and have cozy spots to retreat to. With patience and gentle love, Kailo is sure to be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Kailo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: West End Shelter for Animals

Phone: (909) 947-3517

About Coco:

Coco is a big, fluffy boy who was surrendered due to changes in his family’s living situation, through no fault of his own. He can be shy at first and often likes to find a cozy hiding spot while he settles in.

He gets along with everyone, but needs time and a calm environment to feel safe. Once he’s comfortable, his sweet personality really shines. Coco would love a patient, understanding family who will let him adjust at his own pace.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: West End Shelter for Animals

Phone: (909) 947-3517

About Athena:

Athena is a sweet girl who was also surrendered because of changes in her family’s living arrangements, not because of anything she did. She can be a bit shy at first and may choose a quiet hiding spot while she gets used to new surroundings.

She gets along with everyone, but needs patience and time to warm up. Athena will do best with a family who can offer her space, calm, and gentle reassurance so she can feel safe and secure.

👉 Meet Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ontario, CA and can offer a quiet, loving home, please call West End Shelter for Animals at (909) 947-3517 or click the links above to learn more and apply. Sharing these kitties with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.