Neighbors are asked to check their yards after the rain and empty any standing water from buckets, flower pot saucers, and other containers. Standing water can let mosquitoes grow and spread.

Spend a few minutes looking for water in your yard and pour it out to help cut down mosquitoes. If you still have mosquito problems or want more information, contact the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District for help.

This content is adapted from materials provided by West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District