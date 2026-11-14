Ontario’s hotel scene is busy, and that means steady work for people who like fast-paced shifts and meeting travelers from everywhere. Here are several solid food service and front desk roles hiring now.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about cooking high-quality dishes, working a station on your own, and keeping the kitchen clean and organized. Good fit if you already know your way around sauces, grilling, and plating and want a stable hotel kitchen job.

Employer: Hilton

Hilton Location: Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll prep and cook for events and banquets, handle multiple orders at once, and help keep food quality and presentation on point. Great if you like busy shifts, big groups, and being part of a well-known hotel brand.

Employer: Sunway (USA) Investment Group LLC

Location: Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

This is an entry-level cook role where you’ll chop, prep, cook menu items, and keep the kitchen stocked and clean. Good option if you have about a year of cooking experience and want to grow your skills without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Sunway (USA) Investment Group LLC (Holiday Inn)

(Holiday Inn) Location: Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $16.90 – $18.00 per hour

You’ll handle check-ins and checkouts, answer guest questions, and manage reservations and payments at the front desk. Nice fit if you like talking with people, want hotel experience, and need some flexibility in your schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.