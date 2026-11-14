Ontario’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, detail-focused work. Here are a few strong options if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Comext Nutrition, Inc.

Comext Nutrition, Inc. Location: Ontario, CA (in person)

Ontario, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour

Support quality and safety for botanical extract products by checking labels, COAs, and vendor paperwork. Great fit if you have a science background, love details, and want a steady office/warehouse-based QA role with paid time off.

Employer: CNC Machining & Engineering, Inc.

CNC Machining & Engineering, Inc. Location: Ontario, CA (in person)

Ontario, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00 per hour (DOE)

Run CNC mills and lathes on established jobs—no programming or setup required. You get a four-day workweek (Mon–Thu, 10-hour shifts) plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO if you like precision work and a clean, organized shop.

Employer: Ray Products

Ray Products Location: Ontario, CA

Ontario, CA Type: Likely full-time (production floor role)

Likely (production floor role) Pay: Not listed

Lead daily operations on thermoforming machines, set up and program Allen Bradley controllers, and train operators. Good match if you have 2–4+ years on production machinery, strong troubleshooting skills, and want a higher-responsibility process role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.