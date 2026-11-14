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Ontario
📅 Nov 14 succulent workshop with DIY centerpiece
12 days ago
📅 Learn Succulents & Make a Fall Centerpiece
On November 14, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, there’s a hands-on workshop called “Fall In Love With Succulents.”
You’ll start with a short talk about succulents and California native plants, then you’ll get to create your own stylish succulent centerpiece to take home.
The event is listed through the City of Ontario, CA website and is scheduled for Nov 14, 1:00–2:30 PM. Check the city’s event page for exact location details and any sign-up or fee information before you go.
More Info: Fall In Love With Succulents | City of Ontario, Ca...
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