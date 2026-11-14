📅 Learn Succulents & Make a Fall Centerpiece

On November 14, from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM, there’s a hands-on workshop called “Fall In Love With Succulents.”

You’ll start with a short talk about succulents and California native plants, then you’ll get to create your own stylish succulent centerpiece to take home.

The event is listed through the City of Ontario, CA website and is scheduled for Nov 14, 1:00–2:30 PM. Check the city’s event page for exact location details and any sign-up or fee information before you go.