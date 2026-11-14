📅 Free Shrek movie night at the park in Ontario

Bring the family out for Holiday Family Movie Night on November 13 at 6:00 PM at Ontario Motor Speedway Park, 915 N Center Ave, Ontario, CA 91764.

They’ll be showing Shrek outdoors. The event starts at 6 PM, and the movie will begin at dusk.

Details:

All ages welcome

welcome Free to attend

to attend Family friendly community event

community event Bring a blanket or chair to sit on

to sit on Snacks and refreshments will be available from vendors

will be available from vendors There will be prize opportunities during the event

For more information, call (909) 395-2020.