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Ontario
📅 Free Shrek movie night at Ontario Motor Speedway Park
12 days ago
📅 Free Shrek movie night at the park in Ontario
Bring the family out for Holiday Family Movie Night on November 13 at 6:00 PM at Ontario Motor Speedway Park, 915 N Center Ave, Ontario, CA 91764.
They’ll be showing Shrek outdoors. The event starts at 6 PM, and the movie will begin at dusk.
Details:
- All ages welcome
- Free to attend
- Family friendly community event
- Bring a blanket or chair to sit on
- Snacks and refreshments will be available from vendors
- There will be prize opportunities during the event
For more information, call (909) 395-2020.
More Info: Holiday Family Movie Night | City of Ontario, Cali...
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