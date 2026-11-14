Looking for a new feline friend in Ontario, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently at a local rescue for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Sunshine is a handsome, mostly white adult boy who’s ready for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’re looking for a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten, Sunshine could be a great match.

👉 Meet SUNSHINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Kimchi is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing up to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, Kimchi may be the perfect little buddy.

👉 Meet KIMCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Goose is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep him safe and loved.

👉 Meet GOOSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire at (909) 321-1080 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.