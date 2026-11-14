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🐱 Sweet Ontario Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Ontario, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently at a local rescue for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
SUNSHINE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Contact: (909) 321-1080
Sunshine is a handsome, mostly white adult boy who’s ready for a calm, loving home to call his own. If you’re looking for a more settled cat instead of a wild kitten, Sunshine could be a great match.
👉 Meet SUNSHINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
KIMCHI
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Contact: (909) 321-1080
Kimchi is a fluffy brown tabby kitten with medium-length fur and lots of growing up to do. If you’re ready for kitten energy and playtime, Kimchi may be the perfect little buddy.
👉 Meet KIMCHI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOOSE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
- Contact: (909) 321-1080
Goose is a striking black-and-white tuxedo kitten. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up with a family who will keep him safe and loved.
👉 Meet GOOSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire at (909) 321-1080 to ask about visits and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these kitties find their homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.