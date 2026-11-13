Ontario’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time stability or a flexible, short-term gig. Here are a few standout roles hiring locally.

Employer: Lipond International, Inc.

Lipond International, Inc. Location: Ontario, CA (2061 S Lynx Ave)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $3,000/month (based on experience)

Benefits: Health, dental, on-the-job training

Support a global nutraceuticals supplier with customer service, samples, and office operations. This role is great if you’re fluent in Mandarin and English, strong with Excel, and want a stable 40-hour week with room to use your sales and business skills.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (30+ hrs/week): Employee discount, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and more (per company plan)

Lead the bookselling team on the sales floor, help with merchandising, train others, and keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you love books, enjoy coaching a team, and don’t mind being on your feet with a mix of mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Brixton

Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Part-time, temporary, in person

Schedule: About 3 days/week , 4–8 hour shifts , at least one weekend day

About , , at least Pay: $17.50–$18.50 per hour

Seasonal role helping customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking sharp during the busy period. Ideal if you want short-term, flexible hours, enjoy fashion and style, and like a fast-paced, customer-first environment.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.