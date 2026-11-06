Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Cats

🐱 Playful Black Kittens Ready for Adoption in Ontario, CA

8 days ago

Ontario has some very special black kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

SMOKEY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlR0f_1GoSmq0E00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
  • Contact: (909) 321-1080

Smokey is a fluffy black baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that will guide him through all his kitten adventures.

👉 Meet SMOKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

BINX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSYw1_1GoSmq0E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
  • Contact: (909) 321-1080

Binx is a sleek black kitten boy with a short, shiny coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules.

👉 Meet BINX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

TOOTSIE ROLL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hvjml_1GoSmq0E00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire
  • Contact: (909) 321-1080

Tootsie Roll is a sweet baby girl in a classic all-black coat. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow into a loving companion in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet TOOTSIE ROLL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ontario, CA, please consider visiting Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire or giving them a call at (909) 321-1080 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
emoji_love
emoji_sad
54

Comments / 1