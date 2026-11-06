🐱 Playful Black Kittens Ready for Adoption in Ontario, CA

Ontario has some very special black kittens hoping to find loving homes. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these little ones are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Smokey is a fluffy black baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s young, curious, and ready to grow up in a safe, loving home that will guide him through all his kitten adventures.

👉 Meet SMOKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Binx is a sleek black kitten boy with a short, shiny coat. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family and learn all the house rules.

👉 Meet BINX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire

Contact: (909) 321-1080

Tootsie Roll is a sweet baby girl in a classic all-black coat. She’s small now, but she’s ready to grow into a loving companion in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet TOOTSIE ROLL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Ontario, CA, please consider visiting Animal Resource Center of the Inland Empire or giving them a call at (909) 321-1080 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.