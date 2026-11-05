🚌 Ontario, CA Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles

Ontario’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for local drivers who want steady hours and good pay. Here are a few standout roles worth a quick look.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in)

Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00–18:30 (posting open 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026, 3 PM EST)

Support management with daily sort, delivery, and pickup work while mentoring other couriers. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, good driving record, and at least 1 year of current courier experience, plus the ability to lift up to 70 lbs and move heavier packages with equipment.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in)

Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in) Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00–18:30 (posting open 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026, 3 PM EST)

Lead a courier team and help run daily sort, delivery, and pickup operations. This role is hands-on leadership: coaching drivers, solving problems on the fly, and keeping routes running smoothly; requires 1 year of current courier experience and a clean, valid driver’s license.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd

Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $1,400–$1,800 per week

Schedule: Home daily, night shift — Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday

CDL Class A container routes with home daily time and steady miles (1,000–1,500 per week). You’ll run local container work, do pre/post-trip inspections, keep accurate logs, and must have Hazmat, a clean MVR, and be able to pass a DOT drug screen.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Ontario, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $21.63 per hour

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:30 AM–10:30 AM

Move trailers around the yard and help with loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Great if you want short, early shifts and already have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, and some package handler or switching/CDL experience.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.