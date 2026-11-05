undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Ontario, CA Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local Driving Roles
Ontario’s transport scene is busy right now, with solid options for local drivers who want steady hours and good pay. Here are a few standout roles worth a quick look.
CAN Driver
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Ontario, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in)
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00–18:30 (posting open 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026, 3 PM EST)
Support management with daily sort, delivery, and pickup work while mentoring other couriers. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, good driving record, and at least 1 year of current courier experience, plus the ability to lift up to 70 lbs and move heavier packages with equipment.
Courier Team Lead
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Ontario, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay transparency section not filled in)
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 12:00–18:30 (posting open 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026, 3 PM EST)
Lead a courier team and help run daily sort, delivery, and pickup operations. This role is hands-on leadership: coaching drivers, solving problems on the fly, and keeping routes running smoothly; requires 1 year of current courier experience and a clean, valid driver’s license.
Truck Driver Local Home Daily Class A Hazmat $1,800 per week
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd
- Location: Ontario, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $1,400–$1,800 per week
- Schedule: Home daily, night shift — Sunday–Thursday or Tuesday–Saturday
CDL Class A container routes with home daily time and steady miles (1,000–1,500 per week). You’ll run local container work, do pre/post-trip inspections, keep accurate logs, and must have Hazmat, a clean MVR, and be able to pass a DOT drug screen.
Switcher
- Employer: FedEx
- Location: Ontario, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $21.63 per hour
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:30 AM–10:30 AM
Move trailers around the yard and help with loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Great if you want short, early shifts and already have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, and some package handler or switching/CDL experience.
If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.