📢 Donate toys & pet supplies at Onslow holiday drive

📢 Holiday toy & pet drive across Onslow County

Onslow County employees are running a Holiday Toy & Pet Drive to help local children and pets in need this season.

They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys for kids from infants through teens, plus new, unwrapped pet toys and pet supplies.

You can drop donations in boxes at these County locations starting November 23:

Government Center – 234 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville

Senior Services – 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville

Albert J. Ellis Airport – 264 Albert Ellis Airport Rd, Richlands

Animal Services – 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville

Emergency Operations Center – 1180 Commons Dr N, Jacksonville

Consolidated Human Services – 612 College St, Jacksonville

CHS Center St – 165 Center St, Jacksonville

Parks & Recreation – 1244 Onslow Pines Rd, Jacksonville

Register of Deeds – 602 Anne St, Jacksonville

Vehicle Maintenance – 411 Meadowview Rd, Jacksonville

Youth Services – 220 Georgetown Rd, Ste 200, Jacksonville

Richlands Library – 299 S Wilmington St, Richlands

Jacksonville Library – 58 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville

Swansboro Library – 1460 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro

Sneads Ferry Library – 1330 Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry

Mario & Company Barber Studio – 108 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

You can also donate at the Parks & Recreation Tree Lighting & Drone Show on December 6 at Onslow Pines Park at the Wellness Committee booth.