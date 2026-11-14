undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Onslow County
📢 Donate toys & pet supplies at Onslow holiday drive
2 days ago
📢 Holiday toy & pet drive across Onslow County
Onslow County employees are running a Holiday Toy & Pet Drive to help local children and pets in need this season.
They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys for kids from infants through teens, plus new, unwrapped pet toys and pet supplies.
You can drop donations in boxes at these County locations starting November 23:
- Government Center – 234 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville
- Senior Services – 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville
- Albert J. Ellis Airport – 264 Albert Ellis Airport Rd, Richlands
- Animal Services – 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville
- Emergency Operations Center – 1180 Commons Dr N, Jacksonville
- Consolidated Human Services – 612 College St, Jacksonville
- CHS Center St – 165 Center St, Jacksonville
- Parks & Recreation – 1244 Onslow Pines Rd, Jacksonville
- Register of Deeds – 602 Anne St, Jacksonville
- Vehicle Maintenance – 411 Meadowview Rd, Jacksonville
- Youth Services – 220 Georgetown Rd, Ste 200, Jacksonville
- Richlands Library – 299 S Wilmington St, Richlands
- Jacksonville Library – 58 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville
- Swansboro Library – 1460 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro
- Sneads Ferry Library – 1330 Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry
- Mario & Company Barber Studio – 108 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
You can also donate at the Parks & Recreation Tree Lighting & Drone Show on December 6 at Onslow Pines Park at the Wellness Committee booth.
More Info: Holiday Toy & Pet Drive • Onslow County, NC
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.