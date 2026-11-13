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Onslow County
Onslow Sheriff honors records and support staff
11 days ago
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is marking National Law Enforcement Records and Support Personnel Appreciation Week 2026 by recognizing its records and support staff who keep the agency running. These employees handle records requests, maintain key information, assist the public, support investigations, manage communications, and help with daily operations for the citizens of Onslow County.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Onslow County Sheriff's Office
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