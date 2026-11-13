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Onslow County
📢 Donate toys & pet supplies at Onslow County holiday drive
11 days ago
📢 Holiday toy & pet drive across Onslow County
Onslow County employees are collecting gifts to brighten the holidays for local kids and pets in need.
They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys for children (from infants through teens) and new, unwrapped pet toys and pet supplies.
Starting November 23, you can drop donations in boxes at many County spots, including:
- Government Center – 234 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville
- Senior Services – 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville
- Albert J. Ellis Airport – 264 Albert Ellis Airport Rd, Richlands
- Animal Services – 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville
- Emergency Operations Center – 1180 Commons Dr N, Jacksonville
- Consolidated Human Services – 612 College St, Jacksonville
- CHS Center St – 165 Center St, Jacksonville
- Parks & Recreation – 1244 Onslow Pines Rd, Jacksonville
- Register of Deeds – 602 Anne St, Jacksonville
- Vehicle Maintenance – 411 Meadowview Rd, Jacksonville
- Youth Services – 220 Georgetown Rd, Ste 200, Jacksonville
- Richlands Library – 299 S Wilmington St, Richlands
- Jacksonville Library – 58 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville
- Swansboro Library – 1460 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro
- Sneads Ferry Library – 1330 Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry
- Mario & Company Barber Studio – 108 Western Blvd, Jacksonville
You can also donate at the Parks & Recreation Tree Lighting & Drone Show on December 6 at Onslow Pines Park. Swing by the Wellness Committee booth to drop off items and say hello.
More Info: Holiday Toy & Pet Drive • Onslow County, NC
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