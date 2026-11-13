📢 Holiday toy & pet drive across Onslow County

Onslow County employees are collecting gifts to brighten the holidays for local kids and pets in need.

They’re asking for new, unwrapped toys for children (from infants through teens) and new, unwrapped pet toys and pet supplies.

Starting November 23, you can drop donations in boxes at many County spots, including:

Government Center – 234 NW Corridor Blvd, Jacksonville

Senior Services – 4024 Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville

Albert J. Ellis Airport – 264 Albert Ellis Airport Rd, Richlands

Animal Services – 244 Georgetown Rd, Jacksonville

Emergency Operations Center – 1180 Commons Dr N, Jacksonville

Consolidated Human Services – 612 College St, Jacksonville

CHS Center St – 165 Center St, Jacksonville

Parks & Recreation – 1244 Onslow Pines Rd, Jacksonville

Register of Deeds – 602 Anne St, Jacksonville

Vehicle Maintenance – 411 Meadowview Rd, Jacksonville

Youth Services – 220 Georgetown Rd, Ste 200, Jacksonville

Richlands Library – 299 S Wilmington St, Richlands

Jacksonville Library – 58 Doris Ave E, Jacksonville

Swansboro Library – 1460 W Corbett Ave, Swansboro

Sneads Ferry Library – 1330 Hwy 210, Sneads Ferry

Mario & Company Barber Studio – 108 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

You can also donate at the Parks & Recreation Tree Lighting & Drone Show on December 6 at Onslow Pines Park. Swing by the Wellness Committee booth to drop off items and say hello.