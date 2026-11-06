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📅 Nov. 5 ALT. Club for Teens (12–18) in Swansboro
📅 Teen ALT. Club at Swansboro Library on Nov. 5
Teens who love alternative and DIY style are invited to the ALT. Club for Teens at the Swansboro Branch Library Meeting Room, 1460 West Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Ages: 12–18
This is a club for teens, by teens, focused on all things alternative and DIY, including music, art, poetry, zines, and more.
If you have a teen interested in creative, offbeat projects and meeting others with similar interests, they can just come by the library at the scheduled time to join in.
More Info: Calendar • ALT. Club for Teens (Ages 12-18) - Swan...
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